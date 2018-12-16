Winning Fantasy 5 Ticket Sold Locally

Someone in our area has “just a bit” more money for the holidays, after buying a ticket with the winning numbers in Saturday’s Fantasy 5 drawing.

The ticket, sold at the Publix located just west of the Beeline Highway at 10130 Northlake Boulevard, is worth more than $74,000, according to Florida Lottery officials.

It is one of three that matched the winning numbers, which were: 02-16-29-31-35.

The two other winning tickets were sold at a Foodmart store in Tampa and at a Murphy Express convenience store in Central Florida.