Winter making another appearance in South Florida this week

West Palm Beach, CBS12 – A winter storm will bring ice and snow from the southern plains to the Appalachians, and heavy rain from Texas to South Carolina. The storm system will cross the Gulf Coast region and take a southerly track across the Deep South.

Winter storm warnings are now in effect from northwest South Carolina to southwest Virginia. Snowfall amounts in these areas could reach a foot or more, especially in the mountains of North Carolina.

Travel delays will be likely across much of these areas, with power outages too. Here at home, SW winds will gust as high as 40 mph on Sunday with high temps in the low 80s. Our highest chance for rain comes late Sunday afternoon into early Monday morning. A few strong storms will be possible late Sunday too.

Much cooler air works in for Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s. We will warm into the 70s once again on Wednesday.