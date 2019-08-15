Winter Spiced Cranberry Sprite Is Coming

Are you already stressing about your holiday parties? Who are you? Anyways, put this on your shopping list. Winter Spiced Cranberry Sprite has been spotted by Instagram user @CandyHunting. The drink has also been seen on Instacart. Sprite has had a cranberry flavor before but this one offers more zing with a Winter Spice. We’ll have to taste it to find out what that is about. Straight no chaser or mixed into a cocktail or punch, this might be a hit for the season…when it finally comes around. What is your favorite seasonal drink that you can only get certain times of the year?
