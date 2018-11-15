With A Rebel Yell He Cried U.S.A.!!!

Billy Idol is officially a United States Citizen!

Check out pics of him holding our beautiful American Flag and taking the oath!

If you’re wondering, some requirement of becoming a naturalized citizen, according to USCIS’ website, include “Be a permanent resident (have a ‘Green Card’) for at least 5 years; be able to read, write, and speak basic English; be a person of good moral character; and demonstrate an attachment to the principles and ideals of the U.S. Constitution.”

BTW – Idol recently announced his Las Vegas residency, a 10-show run that will take over the Palms Casino Resort in 2019.