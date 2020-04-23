"With deep regret," Elton John postpones the rest of his 2020 tour dates to 2021

David LachappelleLast month, Elton John moved a chunk of the shows on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to 2021, but left his shows scheduled to take place from May through July untouched. Well, as you might expect, now those shows have been postponed as well.

The May 22 through July 8 shows have now been postponed to 2021. All original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances.

"Elton promises to continue performing live for all his dedicated fans around the world again and thanks you for your endless support," a statement announcing the postponement reads.

"With deep regret....this tough decision has been made with the continued safety and well-being of his fans at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings continue to risk accelerating the spread of the Coronavirus [COVID-19]."

Meanwhile, Elton continues to pop up online with various charity performances, so stay tuned.

