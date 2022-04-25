With final tour now over, ‘Genesis Reference Manual’ coming in September

THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images

Now that Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks have wrapped up what they say is their final tour, a new book that claims to be the definitive source on all things Genesis is coming this fall.

Called Genesis Reference Manual, the tome, which begins with the band’s 1968 beginnings and ends with their final London shows in 2022, lists all known concerts, recordings and media appearances, as well as those of its individual members’ solo careers. It’s billed as the “final word on one of the world’s most enduring and successful bands.”

The solo career chapters alone should be quite extensive, since in addition to singers Peter Gabriel and Phil Collins, both Banks and Rutherford, plus former guitarist Steve Hackett, have all released multiple solo albums. In addition, Rutherford has released many albums with his side project, Mike + the Mechanics.

And speaking of Hackett, he wrote one of the forewords for the book, as did original Genesis lead guitarist Ant Phillips, and Richard McPhail, one of the band’s tour managers.

The book, written by Alan Hewitt, is due to be published on September 23. You can order it from Wymer Publishing‘s website.

