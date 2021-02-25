With Ongoing Pandemic, Flu Has Dropped To Record Low Number Of Cases

February is usually the peak of flu season, but so far — not this year.

The CDC reports the flu has virtually disappeared from the U.S., with a record low number of cases.

Health officials say restrictions put into place for COVID-19 like mask-wearing and social distancing has helped stop the flu as well.

At Maine Medical Center in Portland, the state’s largest hospital, the emergency department has had zero documented flu cases this winter.

Should wearing masks during flu season be something that is recommended post-pandemic?