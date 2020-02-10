With Oscar in hand, Elton John hosts viewing party, raises $6.4 million for charity

Elton and his songwriting partner of five decades, Bernie Taupin, scored the Best Original Song Oscar for "(I'm Gonna) Love You Again," their end credits song from Elton's biopic, Rocketman. Elton performed the song on the Oscar telecast as well, after which he and Bernie, trophies in hand, hit the Oscar party, which raised $6.4 million for Elton's AIDS Foundation.

The star-studded party, guest-hosted by the Queer Eye Fab Five, featured cocktails, a dinner, a live auction, a mini-concert from Elton, and a performance by rising British singer/songwriter Sam Fender.

Among the items auctioned off: diamond earrings, a VIP invite to the unveiling of a new Versace fashion collection, an original painting, and the white Yamaha piano that was featured in the Rocketman film. After Elton autographed it and demonstrated how good it sounded by playing an impromptu snippet of "Bennie & the Jets," it sold for $220,000.

The money raised will help Elton's AIDS Foundation to provide testing, treatment and prevention services for people at risk or living with HIV in the LGBT community in the U.S. and around the world.

In a statement, Elton said, "What a night. It is so special to celebrate our Foundation’s 28th annual Oscar Party...and to top it off, another Oscar win!" Elton previously won in 1995.

Elton added, "But most importantly, tonight we have come together to raise urgently needed funds and awareness for the LGBT community at risk or living with HIV in the U.S. and around the world. Tonight helps us to remind people that we still have a long way to go to end the AIDS epidemic.”

