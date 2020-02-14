With this ring, I me wed: Lady Gaga proposes to herself for V-Day

PRNewsfoto/Klarna

Lady Gaga has been engaged twice, and both times, the relationship hasn't worked out. So she's just decided to put a ring on it -- with "it" being her own finger.

On Instagram, Gaga posed wearing a bedazzled gold and crystal "ring," which covers her entire finger. The bauble, called the Knight's Finger, is made of gold vermeil and features 246 rose pink and crystal stones in a pavé setting.

"Did you know that an old tradition says that only during a leap year, on Feb 29th, are women allowed to propose to men?" Gaga captioned the photo.

"It’s 2020, and any person of any gender identity can propose to anyone, anytime! So as we all celebrate love today, I put this ring on my own finger as a sign of my love for myself and for my fans -- and a reminder that we are all born superstars."

All proceeds from sales of the ring, designed by Gaga's friend Bea Åkerlund for Klarna, will go to Dress for Success. Klarna is an app that allows you to shop online now, and pay later.



In a separate statement to Klarna for the promotion, Gaga says, "The idea that a woman can only propose to a man one day every four years is so completely ridiculous...so in an act of defiance of this outdated tradition, I decided to say yes to MYSELF! And wear this ring today with pride to remind myself and everyone that the only permission you need to love comes from within you."

Celebrating Valentine’s Day wearing this badass ring designed by my friend @BAkerlund for @klarna. As we celebrate love today, I put this ring on my own finger as a sign of my love for myself and for my fans - & a reminder that we are all born superstars 💕 #getwhatyoulove #ad pic.twitter.com/0HLO4NKfoe — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 14, 2020





