A Martin County Judge has issued a protective order for a key witness in the Austin Harrouff Jupiter double-murder case.

The order that was issued on July 30th guarantees that Fisher who was injured while trying to protect his neighbors from Harrouff, will not be questioned by more than one defense attorney during his upcoming deposition.

Fisher’s lawyer argued that his client is a victim in the case and is still recovering from his injuries both physically and emotionally and should be protected from further harm.

“Whether intended or not, when multiple attorneys are allowed to question the same witness, the procedure becomes by its very nature both harassing and oppressive,”Fisher’s lawyers said.

Fisher sustained multiple injuries including a fractured skull and bleeding around the brain when attempted to help his neighbors John Stevens III and Michelle Mishcon who were being brutally attacked by Harrouff as they sat watching tv in their open garage.

“My client almost lost his life in this attack,” Willbur told the court Monday, adding that Fisher is still recovering emotionally from the nearly two-year-old incident.

“This is a traumatic time for him,” Willbur said.

Fisher eventually retreated to his home called the police after sustaining major injuries.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found Harrouff kneeling over Stevens body whom he fatally stabbed, eating pieces of flesh from his face. Mishcon was found with multiple stab wounds in the garage.

While the judge did agree to limit the number of defense attorneys, he would not restrict the ability other members of Harrouff’s defense team to ask questions as Fisher is still considered a key witness to the case.

Fisher’s deposition is scheduled for Aug. 9th.

Read more here.

The post Witness in Austin Harrouff Murder Case Gets Protective Order appeared first on 850 WFTL.