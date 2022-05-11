‘Wizard of Oz’ Is Coming Back to Theaters

Dorothy, Toto, and the rest of the gang are coming back to a theater near you this summer.

According to a new report, The Wizard Of Oz will be shown in theaters on June 5 and 6.

The movie’s return goes along with the birth of the film’s star Judy Garland, who would be celebrating her 100th birthday.

How many times have you seen Wizard of Oz? What lesson did you learn from Wizard of Oz?