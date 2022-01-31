‘WKRP in Cincinnati’s ‘Dr. Johnny Fever’ Howard Hessman Died Over The Weekend

Howard Hessman, best known as Dr. Johnny Fever from ‘WKRP in Cincinnati,’ has died.

The 81-year-old actor died after having complications following colon surgery.

Hessman revived his role of the DJ in 1991’s syndicated series ‘The New WKRP in Cincinnati.’

Hessman also made appearances in the film ‘This is Spinal Tap’ and spent four years on the television show ‘Head of the Class.’

What Howard Hessman role was your favorite? Do you have a favorite memory of Johnny Fever on ‘WKRP in Cincinnati?’

(Trivia: What was Johnny Fever’s real name? Answer: John Caravella.)

Remember the format change!?!

Literally what every jock would LOVE to say after a few songs we play everyday….we don’t love them all! HA!