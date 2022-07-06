Wolfgang Van Halen announces engagement: “She said yes!!”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Congratulations are in order for Wolfgang Van Halen and his longtime girlfriend, Andraia Allsop, who are now engaged.

The Mammoth WVH frontman and son of Eddie Van Halen revealed the news Wednesday in an Instagram post featuring a new photo of him and his new fiancée alongside the caption, “She said yes!!”

Many members of the rock community commented on Wolf’s post celebrating the news, including Heart‘s Nancy Wilson and Halestorm‘s Joe Hottinger. Wolf’s mom, actor Valerie Bertinelli, also replied with “So happy!!!” and many crying and heart emojis.

Wolf brought Allsop and Bertinelli with him when he attended the Grammys in April. In an Instagram post reflecting on the experience, he wrote, “I got to have a wonderful night with the two most important women in my world.”