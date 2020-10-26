Wolfgang Van Halen denies Van Halen reformation rumors: "Please stop this"

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Wolfgang Van Halen, Van Halen bassist and son of the late Eddie Van Halen, is denying a report that the band will be reforming in the wake of his father’s death.

Over the weekend, Wolfgang deemed a report that a new version of Van Halen was forming — featuring Sammy Hagar on vocals, Michael Anthony on bass, Alex Van Halen on drums and Wolfgang on guitar — a “lie.”

“This is just a s***ty lie attempting to capitalize on these awful times,” Wolfgang tweeted. “Please stop with this.”

“Anyone peddling this s*** is not only hurting the fans, but hurting me and my family,” he added.

Wolfgang joined Van Halen in 2006 in place of longtime member Anthony.

Eddie Van Halen died October 6 after a long battle with cancer. He was 65.

By Josh Johnson

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.