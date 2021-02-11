Wolfgang Van Halen details debut Mammoth WVH album; listen to new song "You're to Blame" now

EX1 Records/ Explorer1 Music Group

Wolfgang Van Halen has announced his debut album with his solo band, Mammoth WVH.

The self-titled record arrives June 11. You can download a new song called “You’re to Blame” now via digital outlets.

Wolfgang first launched Mammoth WVH with the release of the single “Distance” last fall as a tribute to his late father, the iconic Eddie Van Halen. “Distance” currently sits in the top three on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, and its accompanying video, featuring home footage of Wolf and Eddie together, has been viewed over four million times.

“Distance” is included on the Mammoth WVH album as a bonus track. Wolf and his band will give the song its late-night TV debut tonight on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, airing at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

Here’s the Mammoth WVH track list:

“Mr. Ed”

“Horribly Right”

“Epiphany”

“Don’t Back Down”

“Resolve”

“You’ll Be the One”

“Mammoth”

“Circles”

“The Big Picture”

“Think It Over”

“You’re to Blame”

“Feel”

“Stone”

“Distance” (Bonus Track)

