Wolfgang Van Halen feels “closure” after performing Van Halen songs at Taylor Hawkins tribute

Among the many highlights of the Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts last month was Wolfgang Van Halen playing the riffs of his late father, Eddie Van Halen, as he ripped classic Van Halen tunes, including “Hot for Teacher” and “Panama.” However, if you thought that performance might be a catalyst toward getting that much-discussed Van Halen tribute off the ground, you probably shouldn’t hold your breath.

“I think I already did it with the Taylor Hawkins tributes,” Wolf tells Classic Rock magazine. “I feel a lot of closure because my part of the show was a tribute to my father.”

As previously reported, rumors of a Van Halen tribute to Eddie began earlier this year after ex-Metallica bassist Jason Newsted revealed he was approached by VH drummer Alex Van Halen and guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani for a jam session that ultimately “fizzled.” Satriani then confirmed that he’d been speaking with Alex and VH vocalist David Lee Roth about a potential tribute.

Wolf later told Rolling Stone that there was an “attempt” at some kind of tribute, but it ultimately never got off the ground. “We made an attempt, and some people can be hard to work with, and made it not happen.”

Wolf reiterates as much speaking now with Classic Rock.

“When it comes to Van Halen and entities surrounding the band, it’s unfortunate, certainly compared to Foo Fighters who have their s*** together with interpersonal relationships,” Wolf says. “I don’t know what it is with some bands but certain personalities just can’t get over themselves to work collectively for one purpose — that’s been the curse of Van Halen for its entire career.”

He adds, “My playing at the Taylor shows delivered that catharsis without the stresses of dealing with the Van Halen camp, and the players involved.”

