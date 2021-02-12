Wolfgang Van Halen makes late night debut with "Distance" on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Credit: Travis Shinn

Wolfgang Van Halen made his debut late night TV appearance on Thursday, performing on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The 29-year-old son of the late Eddie Van Halen played his first solo single, “Distance,” along with his band Mammoth WVH.

Home videos of Wolfgang with his dad played on a giant screen behind them, along with clips of him performing with Van Halen.

“Distance,” released in November, is a tribute to his father, who died a month earlier at age 65. The song is currently in the top three on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

Mammoth WVH’s self-titled debut album is due out in June.

By George Costantino

