Wolfgang Van Halen pays tribute to late dad Eddie on what would’ve been his 67th birthday

Wolfgang Van Halen and Eddie Van Halen in 2015; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Solters

Today would have been the late Eddie Van Halen‘s 67th birthday, and to mark the occasion, his son, Wolfgang, has posted a touching tribute on his Instagram page.

The homage features a photo of Eddie with his son when Wolf was a young child and shows the two sitting next to each other on some steps, with both looking back over their shoulders at the camera.

The photo is accompanied by a note from Wolf that reads, “Happy Birthday, Pop. I love and miss you more than you could ever know.”

Eddie died of lung cancer at age 65 on October 6, 2020.

Wolfgang, who is now 30, played bass with his dad in Van Halen from 2006 until Eddie death. He also fronts his own solo group, Mammoth WVH, which released its self-titled debut last June. The band is teaming up with Dirty Honey for a trek dubbed the Young Guns Tour, whose kickoff date recently was moved from January 18 to February 20.

