Wolfgang Van Halen rips “disgusting,” “heartless” ﻿’Autopsy’﻿ show for Eddie Van Halen episode

Wolfgang Van Halen is speaking out against Reelz cable network and Autopsy: The Last Hours of… for the show’s upcoming episode about Wolf’s father, the late Van Halen icon Eddie Van Halen.

The controversial show, which has previously profiled other late rockers, including Kurt Cobain, Jimi Hendrix and David Bowie, purports to uncover “the truth behind the controversial deaths of global icons and people whose untimely deaths were surrounded by scandal and intense media attention.”

A description for the Van Halen episode, which is set to premiere this Sunday, June 5, reads, “Eddie died at the age of 65 from cancer. But if caught early, Eddie’s disease had reasonable survival rates. So what happened?”

It continues, “World renowned forensic pathologist, Dr. Michael Hunter needs to analyze every detail of Eddie Van Halen’s life in order to piece together what else may have been going on in his body, ultimately leading to his untimely death.”

In response to an article announcing the episode, Wolf tweeted, “F*** @ReelzChannel, f*** everyone that works on this show, and f*** you if you watch it.”

“F***ing disgusting trying to glamorize someone’s death from cancer,” he added. “Pathetic and heartless.”

Valerie Bertinelli, Wolf’s mother and Eddie’s ex-wife, had a similar response, replying to her son’s tweet with “Good Christ this is disgusting.”

Reelz has not yet publicly responded to Wolf’s comments.

