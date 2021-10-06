Wolfgang Van Halen shares post honoring one-year anniversary of dad Eddie’s death

Michele Eve Sandberg/Corbis via Getty Images

Wolfgang Van Halen has shared a post honoring his father, Eddie Van Halen, on the one-year anniversary of the iconic guitarist’s death.

“You fought so hard for so long, but you were still taken away,” Wolf writes alongside a photo of him and Eddie smiling and playing music together. “It’s just so unfair.”

He continues, “I’m not OK. I don’t think I’ll ever be OK. There’s so much I wish I could show you. So many things I wish I could share with you. I wish I could laugh with you again. I wish I could hug you again. I miss you so much it hurts.”

Wolf adds that he’s “trying to do my best here without you, but it’s really f***ing hard.”

“I hope you’re still proud,” he says. “I love you with all of my heart, Pop. Watch over me.”

Eddie died October 6, 2020, following a battle with cancer. He was 65.

