Wolfgang Van Halen would like you to stop asking him to play Van Halen songs

Here’s some advice if you attend a show by Wolfgang Van Halen‘s group Mammoth WVH show: Don’t request “Panama.”

The son of late Van Halen icon Eddie Van Halen is currently on tour with his solo band while opening for Guns N’ Roses. His sets have consisted of songs from the group’s self-titled debut, but apparently people think he should be playing songs from his dad’s band.

In a tweet Monday evening, Wolfgang posted a screenshot from a recent exchange on his Facebook page, in which a fan wrote, “Wolfie. I like your stuff. I just think the time to honor your Dad is now. You’ve already shown you can stand on your own!”

The screenshot also shows Wolf’s response, which reads, “I honor my dad by existing and doing what I do every day.” He then wrote, “I’m not f***in’ playing ‘Panama’ for you guys.”

Wolf captioned the post, “Y’all are never gonna f***in stop are ya,” adding that he wants to perform the David Bowie and Mick Jagger version of the Motown classic “Dancing in the Street,” which Van Halen also memorably covered, “just to piss y’all off.”

Wolf also pointed out the hypocrisy in people accusing him of “riding his daddy’s coattails” when he played bass in Van Halen for the band’s last 14 years, but are now essentially telling him to do exactly that in wanting him to now play his dad’s music.

“Lol I should get a shirt that says ‘I’m not f***in’ playing ‘Panama’ for you guys,'” he concluded.

Mammoth WVH’s tour with Guns N’ Roses continues Wednesday in San Jose, California.

