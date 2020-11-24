Wolfgang Van Halen's "Distance" debuts at number one on 'Billboard' rock chart

EX1 Records

Wolfgang Van Halen‘s first solo single, “Distance,” is already making waves on the Billboard charts.

The track, which Wolf recorded with his solo project, Mammoth WVH, has debuted at number one on the Hot Hard Rock Songs ranking, which measures a combination of streaming, radio airplay and sales data.

“Distance” was released last week as a tribute to Wolf’s late father, the iconic Eddie Van Halen, who died in October.

“I am beyond humbled by the response to ‘Distance,'” Wolfgang tells Billboard. “I can’t believe that it’s appearing on all of these charts so soon after release.”

“The fact that so many have embraced the song and video shows how much we have in common in the love and respect we have for my father,” he adds. “I just wish he was here to see it. Thank you so much to everyone who’s listening and also to my whole team who has worked so hard to make this a reality.”

“Distance” also debuted at number 20 on the Mainstream Rock Songs airplay chart. Wolf’s father knows that tally well, since Van Halen conquered it a total of 13 times, which is tied for third-most of all time.

By Josh Johnson

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.