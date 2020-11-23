Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH schedules first live show

Credit: Travis Shinn

Wolfgang Van Halen has announced his first live show with his solo project, Mammoth WVH.

The group will play the 2021 Aftershock festival, scheduled for October 7-10 in Sacramento, California.

Metallica, My Chemical Romance and Limp Bizkit are set to headline Aftershock 2021. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit AftershockFestival.com.

Wolfgang released his debut Mammoth WVH single, “Distance,” last week. The track is dedicated to his late father, the iconic Eddie Van Halen, who died in October at age 65.

By Josh Johnson

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.