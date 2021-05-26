Wolfgang Van Halen’s upcoming Mammoth WVH album features dad’s iconic “Frankenstrat” guitar

Credit: Travis Shinn

Wolfgang Van Halen‘s upcoming Mammoth WVH debut album will include a piece of his father Eddie Van Halen‘s legacy.

As Wolf tells Total Guitar, he played his dad’s original “Frankenstrat” guitar for two songs on the record: “Mammoth” and “Feel.”

“You feel the history,” Wolf says of playing the guitar, which became Eddie’s signature axe. “It’s kind of terrifying holding it, just because arguably it is the most famous guitar in musical history. It’s definitely quite the thing to hold it.”

However, Wolf shares that Eddie didn’t exactly feel that way about the Frankenstrat.

“When we were pulling it out of its safe, Dad picked it up and he was just noodling with it for a second,” Wolf recalls. “He’s, like, ‘Yeah, feels about the same’ and he tossed it onto the couch.”

“Everyone just gasped when he did that,” he adds. “To Dad, it’s just a little piece of junk that he built himself, but to us it’s the most famous thing in the world.”

Wolf had worked on much of the Mammoth WVH album while his father was still alive, including the hit single, “Distance,” which he released following Eddie’s death last fall.

The self-titled Mammoth WVH record is due out June 11.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.