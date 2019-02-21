‘Wolverine’ Sets Guinness World Record

‘Wolverine’ is now in the Guinness World Records book – well, Hugh Jackman as ‘Wolverine’ is.

Guinness World Records announced on their website that the Australian actor’s 16-years as ‘Wolverine’ sets the record for ‘longest career as a live-action Marvel superhero.’

It’s a joint record, held with fellow X-Men star Sir Patrick Stewart, who plays Professor Charles Xavier.

Interestingly enough, this isn’t the first Guinness attempt for Jackman. When he was a child he and his brother attempted to set records for ‘most coins snatched off the elbow’ and ‘longest marathon playing badminton, singles.’

