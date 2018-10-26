Woman Arrested After Child Falls Out of Window

Police in West Palm Beach have arrested a woman after a five-year-old child in her care fell out of a two-story window.

The incident occurred sometime Wednesday evening.

According to the report, firefighters arrived to the woman’s residence after receiving a report that a child fell out of the second story window and hurt himself.

When authorities questioned the boy, the child said he leaned to look out of the window and fell and hurt his legs and his back. When they questioned him about whether he was home alone, he told them that his caretaker Desiree Williams was sleeping inside the residence.

Authorities knocked on the door of the residence several times in an attempt to get in touch with the Williams, however, no one responded. Eventually the firefighters became concerned about Williams’ well-being and decided to breakdown the door.

When authorities entered the residence they found Williams smelling of alcohol and unconscious.

Williams admitted that she drank wine and took some Advil before passing out for the evening.

Williams was arrested and is now facing a charge of child neglect without great harm.