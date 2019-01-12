Woman arrested for pulling out gun outside Palm Beach County high school

Thursday evening, police arrested a 25-year-old woman for pulling out a handgun outside a girl’s basketball game at Atlantic High School in Delray Beach.

Palm Beach County School police say Charmeca Mosley was engaged in a verbal argument with other attendees before she pulled out a gun in the school’s parking lot.

Witnesses told police Mosley said she “was going to air this out,” reportedly referring to the alleged argument.

Police found the suspect’s gun at the scene and 124 rounds of ammunition in her car.

Mosley is charged with possessing a weapon on school property, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, concealed firearm permit violation and improper exhibition of a firearm.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

GoFundMe to refund over $20M in donations to border-wall campaign Found Wisconsin girl Jayme Closs reunited with Aunt Gov. DeSantis suspends Okaloosa County Superintendent following child abuse probe FL college police officer arrested for sexual battery, extortion, stalking family member Government shutdown becomes longest in US history Mother Leads Police on Chase with Toddler in Car
Comments