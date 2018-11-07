Woman arrested for stealing $1,600 worth of Girl Scout cookies

Tuesday, an Ohio woman was arrested after allegedly stealing more than $1,600 worth of Girl Scout cookies.

Noel Hines, 31, is accused of taking out a large order of cookies to sell for a local troop in March of this year.

Girl Scouts of Western Ohio and a North College Hill police officer reportedly tried multiple times to contact Hines but were never able to get ahold of her.

Hines was arrested and charged with theft while at the North College Mayor’s Court for other unrelated charges.

According to court documents, Hines stole a total of $1, 634 in cookies.

She is expected to be arraigned Wednesday.