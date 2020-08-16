Woman Attacked By Bison….Because It’s A Wild Animal! What The Heck Lady!?

A woman trying to photograph a herd of bison ended up getting attacked when she got too close to one of the calves.

The encounter was caught on video at Custer State Park in South Dakota. The woman approached a mother bison and her calf, only to be attacked by the mother, who hooked her horns on the woman’s jeans and spun her around.

Eventually the victim, a 54-year-old woman from Iowa, was thrown out of her jeans and landed on the ground. She was flown to a hospital in unknown condition.

The park visitor who shot the video shared it as a warning to others about the dangers of approaching a wild animal.

