Woman breaks into Boynton Beach police station, eats chicken, & leaves ID

Boynton Beach police officers arriving for a morning shift at a department substation last Thursday found a broken window and the remains a chicken dinner, eaten and scattered in the kitchen, officials say.

The chicken dinner reportedly belonged to an officer at the station.

Police named the suspect as 29-year-old Yvelande Jean-Pierre after finding a wallet which contained two identification cards at the scene.

Officials say security footage shows the suspect spent 45 minutes at the substation before leaving.

Jeane-Pierre claims never to have been in Boynton Beach, used drugs or alcohol and to have lost the wallet that was found at the crime scene, according to the arrest report.

She was booked into Palm Beach County Jail Wednesday on charges of burglary, petit theft, and criminal mischief.