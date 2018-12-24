Woman Burglarizes Store Dressed as Rudolph

Authorities in Colorado are currently searching for a burglar who was caught on surveillance stealing from a business while dressed up as Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

The incident occurred at an undisclosed business in Fort Collins.

On the surveillance video, the woman sneaks into the business, turns on the lights, and begins filling a bookbag full of merchandise.

While the woman was dressed in a disguise, authorities are hopeful that the thief will be identified because at one point during her escapade, she took off her mask and looked directly into the camera.

To go along with the theme of the crime, the Fort Collins Police Department posted a video of the incident to their Facebook page, along with a clever poem:

“Rudolph the Red Nosed Burglar

Had a very shady scheme

And if you saw the video

It would want to make you scream.

All of the other burglars

Used to steal without disguise

They weren’t like this Rudolph

She’s different from the other guys.

On one foggy December eve

Rudolph came to steal.

Broke into a Hickory shop,

Never expected to see a cop.

Oh how the camera caught her

As she committed burglary

Rudolph the Red Nosed Criminal

We need your help with her I.D.”