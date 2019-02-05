Woman Charged After Throwing Pork Chop at Boyfriend

Authorities in Brooksville, Florida have arrested a woman who reportedly attacked her boyfriend with a frozen pork chop during an argument.

The incident occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Friday.

According to the report, 48-year-old Jennifer Brassard was arguing with her boyfriend when suddenly she threw a frozen pork chop at his head. The frozen meat struck the man in the face, leaving a half-inch cut on one of his eyebrows.

Brassard allegedly took off from the scene but was arrested sometime later. She is now facing a domestic battery charge.

Officials reported that other circumstances surrounding the fight are unclear.

