Woman Charges Her Beau $$$ Every Time He Stays Out Until 4AM

Each time this woman’s boyfriend wants to spend a late night out with his friends, it will cost him $50. Not because he pays for their drinks, but because his girlfriend is instituting a tax.

Posting her story on Reddit, the woman asked members of the site if she is an “a**hole” for applying the fee if he’s out past 4am, citing that late nights used to annoy him when she would stay out in the past.

“My reasoning is that he’s either going to tire of paying the $50 and come home on time or afford me the same level of understanding for occasionally staying out until the bars close,” the woman wrote in the message over the weekend.

Most of the site’s users weren’t quick to condemn her or her boyfriend, but declare that they’re both to blame for not understanding each other.

What would you do if you were charged a tax by your partner? I’d break up with him. The end.