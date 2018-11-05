Woman Claims to have been Handed a Baby While at Disney

Authorities in Orlando are reporting that they were called to one of the parks in Disney after a woman claimed someone handed her a newborn baby.

The incident occurred around 2:00 am Sunday inside the Animal Kingdom Lodge lobby.

According to the report, the woman walked into the lobby and claimed a stranger handed her the baby before leaving.

Authorities investigated the woman’s claims and later found that the woman was actually the child’s mother.

Both the woman and the baby were taken to a hospital for further evaluation. The baby was reported to be in good health, however, the condition of the mother was not specified.

The Florida Department of Children and Families has since been notified.