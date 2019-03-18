Woman Fatally Run Over After Falling Out of the Window of a Car

Authorities in Miami-Dade are currently searching for a driver who fatally struck a woman who fell out of the window of a moving car.

The incident occurred Sunday on State Road 112 in West Miami-Dade.

According to the report, the woman identified as 23-year-old Michelle Logan was hanging out of the window of a moving car when she suddenly fell.

A vehicle behind the car then ran her over and left the scene.

If you any information about this incident, you are asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.