Woman Finds 🐍 Slithering on Shelf of Baked Beans in Target Store!

A woman shopping in Target in North Carolina thought she was being pranked but instead came face to face with the real thing.

She saw what she thought was a toy snake among the cans of baked beans in Target.

Thinking it was a joke, she pulled out her camera to video it but when she zoomed in she got a surprise, the snakes tongue came out!.

Staying calm, she got help. A Target spokesperson said the snake was unharmed and removed from the store.

The area where the snake was found was sanitized and pest control was called in.

How do you think you would have reacted if you came face to face with a snake in Target?