Woman Goes From 2019 Housewife To 1950’s Housewife!

When Katrina Holte, 30, decided she wanted to quit her payroll job to become a housewife, her husband, Lars, 28, whom she’s been married to for three years, had no problem with it.

Holte went further, however, by turning into a 1950s housewife. Holte says she gets up at 6 am to make her husband’s breakfast and lunch before seeing him off to work.

She then exercises “lightly” for 10-15 minutes daily, “I have a vintage slant board, which is a small wooden ramp, to do core exercises like situps…”

Holte, who has been a seamstress for 10 years, sews her own dresses and aprons, she cooks, irons and keeps her home spotless. She says she’s “living how I always wanted.”

What do you think of going “back in time” and becoming a housewife? Do you think the 1950s were a less stressful time for women?

Read more about her here!