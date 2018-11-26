Woman Killed After Masked Man Shoots Through Door of Apartment

Authorities in New York are currently investigating the death of a woman who was shot through the door of her apartment as she went to answer it.

The incident occurred at around 9:00 pm at an apartment complex along Grand Concourse Village.

Investigators say they received a call about a disturbance and when they arrived, they found 45-year-old Wendy Martinez, the mother of Brian Solano, a young man who recently severed 3-years behind bars for a murder he did not commit, dead inside of her apartment.

Surveillance video showed a masked man knock on the door of Martinez’ apartment and when Martinez went to open the door, the suspect shot her in the head through the peephole. The gunman also reportedly held up an opened umbrella while inside the apartment which police believe was likely to further shield his identity from surveillance footage.

The motive behind the shooting is unclear. Authorities are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the shooter.

If you have any information about this crime, you can submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com.