Woman Poses As FBI Agent To Score Free Chik-fil-A

A Georgia woman is facing charges after she pretended to be an FBI agent – to score some free Chik-fil-A. Police say 47-year-old Kimberly Ragsdale visited the Rockmart location multiple times posing as a federal agent and threatening to arrest employees who didn’t comply with her demands. When police finally arrived to arrest her, Ragsdale continued to insist she was an agent, talking “into her shirt like she was talking into a radio” as she was being handcuffed. How far would you be willing to go for free Chik-fil-A?