Woman Prints Resume On Cake

A woman has gone viral for a LinkedIn post about her recent job application experience.
Karly Blackburn had her mind set on a job at Nike, so she printed her resume on top of a cake and send it to the Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon.
She sent it on the day she knew a party would be at the headquarters explaining, “I knew navigating Nike’s large campus was a feat, but combining a giant party with tons of people on top of that adds another layer of complexity to this delivery.”
A helpful delivery driver helped complete the feat.
Nike has not commented.
