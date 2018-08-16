A woman was robbed at gunpoint on Monday night at a parking lot in Boynton Beach Mall. The incident took place outside of Macy’s in the parking lot close to 9 pm.

The victim said the man got out of a Nissan Altima coupe, which was parked next to her car, pointed a silver gun at her and demanded her purse. A pedestrian who was nearby tried to help the victim and the gunman pointed the gun at the pedestrian who backed away. The robber then fled the scene. The victims were not injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information helpful to the case can call Boynton Beach police at (561) 732-8116.

The post Woman Robbed at Gunpoint in Boynton Beach Mall appeared first on 850 WFTL.