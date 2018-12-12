Woman Run Over Multiple Times was on a Date

The family of the woman who was found dead on I-95 after being run over by three vehicles was reportedly on a date when the incident occurred.

Relatives of 33-year-old Jennifer St. Clair told reporters that St. Clair was taken to a restaurant in Delray Beach with a man she met online Thursday night. The family says they believe St. Clair may have fallen off the back of the man’s motorcycle and into the middle of the highway where she was run over by three cars as they made their way home.

“Unimaginable,” said Amy Gamber, St. Claire’s aunt in an interview with WSVN. “We don’t know how anybody could do something like that. That’s the hardest, hardest part. It sounds like my niece was left there. She didn’t deserve that by any means.”

An attorney for the family told reporters that St. Clair was with another couple on motorcycles and that witnesses told authorities that they saw at least one man on a motorcycle standing near St. Clair’s body after she had been run over.

The unidentified man has since hired an attorney according to The Herald.

While the case is still under investigation, St. Clair’s funeral has been scheduled for this upcoming Saturday.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477(TIPS).