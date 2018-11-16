Woman Running Dental Practice Out of her Home Arrested

Authorities in Royal Palm have arrested a woman they said was treating dental patients inside of her home without an active dental license.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s arrested 45-year-old Alexandra Gallego Thursday after an investigation into a tip that the woman transformed her garage into a dental office and was illegally treating patients there.

The tipster told investigators that they were referred to Gallego by a friend after they inquired about a place where they could get cheap dental work done. The tipster then made an appointment with Gallego who offered a deep cleaning for $70, however, when the tipster followed the directions to the “facility” the directions lead them to a home in the Madison Green neighborhood. When the tipster found out that Gallego was actually operating her business out of a home they immediately canceled their appointment and contacted authorities.

During the investigation, authorities found multiple dental ledgers and other dental supplies in Gallego’s trash and receipts for dental and medical supplies despite the fact that she does not have a valid dental or medical license in Florida. In addition to that, authorities witnessed several patients going in and out of the home.

Gallego has been arrested and is facing charges of practicing dental hygiene without an active license and non licensed person in control of dental equipment. She is currently out on bond.