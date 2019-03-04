Woman Searches Boyfriend’s Phone to see if he was Cheating and Finds Child Porn

A Chicago woman has turned her boyfriend over to police after she found child porn while searching through his phone.

The unidentified woman told police that she decided to go through her boyfriend, 42-year-old Christopher Negrete’s, phone because she believed he was being unfaithful to her.

When she gained access to the contents of his phone she discovered he had been using an app called Whisper to engage in conversations where he bragged about having sex with multiple girls between the ages of 14 and 17 and often referred to himself as a “pedo.” She also found that he’d requested and received multiple explicit photos, some of the children as young as five.

The woman, who had just allowed him to move in with her and her children in October, turned the photos over to police who then conducted an investigation into the allegations before arresting Negrete.

Negrete has since been charged with possession of child porn. He is currently being held on a $10,000 bond.