Woman Shot and Killed After Car Crash

Authorities are currently investigating the murder of a woman who was found shot to death in Miami.

The incident occurred Monday just before 7:00 am along Northwest Third Avenue and 14th Street.

According to the report, the victim was on her way to work when she was involved in a car crash. The suspect in the other vehicle then reportedly got out of the vehicle and began shooting at the victim.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where she later died.

It is unclear if police have the suspect in custody.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.