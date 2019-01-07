Woman Who Dressed as a Clown to Kill Another Woman Appears in Court

A Florida woman who is accused of dressing up as a clown to kill another woman in 1990 before marrying the woman’s husband, has appeared in court.

According to the report, witnesses told authorities that a person dressed as a clown carrying a bouquet of roses and balloons walked up to the victim, Marlene Warren’s Wellington home and knocked on the door. When Warren answered the door, the clown handed her the arrangement of white carnations typically used for memorial purposes and then shot her.

Four other people witnessed the incident including Marlene’s son who was in the living-room at the time.

The clown then walked back to a car believed to be Chrysler Lebaron and drove away. Marlene’s son told investigators that as he rushed to his mother’s aid, he saw the clown turn back and look at him. He told investigators that while he could not tell the sex of the suspect, he saw that the suspect had brown eyes and believed they walked like a man.

The other witnesses gave authorities details regarding the costume which would soon prove crucial in the search for Marlene’s murderer.

Authorities explained that they had their eyes on Sheila Keen-Warren at the time after receiving an anonymous call asking them to look into Keen as a suspect. Two clerks from a costume shop also identifying Keen as the woman who came into the store and purchased a clown costume and makeup two days before the shooting and the car that was identified by witnesses was the same vehicle that was reported stolen from a repo shop where Keen worked as manager, however, authorities said they could not make an arrest at the time because they did not have enough evidence to connect her to the murder.

Marlene’s murder went unsolved for decades until detectives reopened the case in 2014 and found DNA evidence that connected Keen to the murder.

Keen was later located in Virginia in 2017 where she was arrested and brought back to Florida for her trial.

Authorities suspect that Keen was motivated to murder Marlene because Keen was having an affair with Marlene’s husband.

While both Keen and Michael Warren denied the affair, neighbors reported that they saw the two together so often that they actually believed they were married.

The two then went on to marry in 2002 before moving to Tennessee and opening up a restaurant.

Sheila Keen-Warren was originally scheduled to appear in court in November, however, according to prosecutors, old evidence is slowing the process down.

Her next hearing is scheduled for April. Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty in the case.