Woman Who Fell off Cruise Ship Rescued After 10 Hours

Yet another case of a cruise ship passenger falling overboard, but this time she is rescued.

Officials say the woman is in stable condition after falling off a cruise ship and surviving in the water for 10 hours.

The woman, a British citizen, fell overboard from a Norwegian Cruise Line vessel in the Adriatic Sea.

Passenger falls off Norwegian Star and survives 10 hours in the sea by yoga and singing! https://t.co/Q4yuGPhNSP — Cruise Ship Life (@CruiseShipLife) August 20, 2018

The Norwegian Cruise ship crew searched for her but could not find her.

She was eventually rescued yesterday by the Croatian Coast Guard, and brought ashore in Croatia.

