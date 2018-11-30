Woman’s Body Found in Abandoned Home

Authorities in Fort Lauderdale are currently investigating the murder of a woman who was found dead inside an abandoned home.

The body was found Wednesday around 10:00 pm at a home on Las Olas Boulevard and Southwest Eighth Avenue.

According to the report, police were dispatched to the area after receiving a phone call about a woman who was barricaded inside of a home.

When authorities arrived and tried to communicate with the woman, they received no answer. Residents in the surrounding area were evacuated as authorities attempted to communicate with whoever was inside the home.

Finally around 4:00 am Thursday, authorities made the decision to enter the home and found the body of a woman in her 30s whom police say had been murder.

The victim’s identity has not been released nor was it said if police had someone in custody, however, neighbors told reporters that the people who lived in the home where squatters who had drug problems and who would often get into fights in the early morning hours.

There’s no electricity in that house. They’re homeless,” said neighbor Diego Gallego. “I know they have some drug problems, that’s for sure. I’ve called the police maybe three, four times on them because of the fights that they have at 2, 3 in the morning. They’re pretty violent.”

This is a developing story.