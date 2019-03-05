It’s not often a race has to be stopped because someone was going too fast, but it happened Saturady during a women’s cycling race in Belgium. Officials hadSaturdaye the race because the frontrunner, a 27-year-old woman named Nicole Hanselmann, was going so fast that she caught up with the men’s race, which had departed 10 minutes earlier. Unfortunately for Hanselman, the delay stalled her momentum and allowed the rest of the pack to catch up. She ended up finishing in 74th place. Afterwards, Hanselman shared a post-race photo to Instagram, saying “the other women and me were too fast or the men too slow” along with #womenpower. Do you think officials should have stopped the race or just let Hanselman start passing the men? Did the delay cost her the race?