‘Wonder Woman 3’ in the Works With Director Patty Jenkins

As audiences enjoyed ‘Wonder Woman: 1984’ over the Christmas holiday, “Wonder Woman 3” is already in the works. According to Variety, Gal Gadot will return as the female superhero and director Patty Jenkins will write and direct the last installment of the trilogy. Warner Bros. says ‘Wonder Woman 3’ will have a traditional theatrical release, however ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ made history being the first superhero movie to release in theaters and on streaming service HBO Max. Did you watch ‘Wonder Woman 3’ over the Christmas holiday? What do you think of movies coming to streaming services at the same time as a theatrical release?